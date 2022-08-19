China and the mystery of its space plane that is still in orbit

A few days ago it was announced that ’s Long March 2F vehicle had carried out the covert spaceship launch. The launch was made from a spaceport located in the Gobi desert.

After this, the government did not offer much information about the situation, cataloging the structure as a reusable test spacecraft in an article published by the Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

Added to this, it was said that the ship would remain in for some time for the purpose of supplying technical testing of reusable services.

This marks the second launch by the Chinese space . It is worth mentioning that in september 2020 The first launch of the spacecraft took place, which after two days landed on a runway in Lop Nur, located in western China.

However, since this last launch, carried out on August 4, many days have passed, which has led to suspicions about the true mission of the spacecraft.

In that sense, the ship is describing a more eccentric orbitof more than 346 km by 593 km, also having an inclination of 50 degrees on the equator.

So far, the reason why the ship has been in the air for so long is unknown, just as it happened with the X-37B, a United States space plane with which it shares some similarities. In spacenews.com they have obtained some clues on the subject, but nothing conclusive.

It is worth mentioning that the Long March 2F is equipped with a payload capacity greater than eight metric tons when in low Earth orbit. It is also said that this ship could have been subjected to a series of modifications to ensure that it could withstand a load of that magnitude.

For some time now, China had expressed its intention to develop transportation systems reusable. In this sense, the Chinese engineer, Long Lehao, in charge of the design of the Long March program, shared the images of a space plane that could be the one in orbit at the moment.

However, carrying out the development of this type of ships is not an easy task due to the number of technological challenges to overcome.

In this regard, the space policy and international relations researcher Bleddyn Bowen express:

Space planes and reusable orbital vehicles have come and gone, and come back […]There may be some fringe and varied uses for them, but they are extremely expensive compared to conventional rockets because the stresses of atmospheric re-entry wreak havoc on materials and structures.

However, China is determined and is working on the construction of other reusable ships, as well as space planes such as the Tengyun, which is a project that will be carried out by the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp. (CASIC).