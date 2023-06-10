China Aims to Control More of Apple’s AirDrop in Seek of Full Security

Apple has constantly configured its functions in order to maintain privacy, however this could change with the country China after the file transfer function, AirDrop. The problems arise from this function, as the company made some changes to iOS, including AirDrop specifically in the settings it maintains for China, only for China then worldwide. Despite the modification to prevent strangers from transferring suspicious files, it appears to be untrusted by the country.

China has some distrust of AirDrop for not respecting censorship measures according to some reportsso the country is quickly looking to have the maximum possible control of the property.

Distrust of China by AirDrop

Apple’s changes in AirDrop, it seems that they were not liked by China, so there is no longer a function to configure always receive files from unknown people. Now, after an estimated time of ten minutes, your settings only have permission to transfer files only from the people you have added as contacts.

One of the reasons for the change is certain comments that China wanted restrictions on AirDrop to prevent anti-government data from being transferred via the feature. Another possible reason was also mentioned, and that would be data transfer without consent.so the change from only transfers to aggregate contacts would be implemented.

Now it seems that China has other plans that could further control the function, toyes the medium suggests it CNN. The outlet reports that the Chinese cyberspace regulator has new changes to crack down on. further “wireless file-sharing features like Bluetooth and Apple AirDrop for national security purposes.”

These new regulations seek China’s national security as a priority, as well as regulate social privacy according to this new utility proposal in wireless communication tools such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

This new draft of regulations mentions or suggests that people should not share “illegal or harmful” information in features like AirDrop or even report if they learn of a violation situation. It also emphasizes the use of AirDrop, requiring a section for the user who transfers files to show the name and the referring data.

Should Apple access and configure the feature, China could be able to track users via AirDrop for having illegal information.