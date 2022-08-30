Child porn scan on iPhones: Apple is silent on how to proceed

initially put the controversial automatic AI analysis of photos for illegal CSAM content on hold. What are the chances that she will come?

It is still unclear whether Apple will automatically scan the memory content of and iPads for abuse images in the future. The group announced a corresponding function almost exactly a year ago, but then initially withheld it after massive criticism from security experts, civil rights activists and politicians. However, two other aspects of an overall package for protection that the group had put together have now been implemented.

- Advertisement -

Strong criticism of the plans

Apple announced in August 2021 that it wanted to do more against child pornography content distributed via the company’s devices in the future. For this purpose, images of users who use the iCloud photo function on iPhone and iPad should be automatically scanned for so-called CSAM content (“Child Sexual Abuse Material”) using AI routines. Upon detection, Apple employees would have been alerted to look into the case; should the suspicion prove true, Apple would then have passed it on to child protection organizations such as the US non-profit National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which should then involve the authorities.

Security researchers quickly pointed out that such a function had massive potential for abuse – the database with so-called NeuroHashes could also be used for other forms of content that Apple could then detect on its users’ private devices. Numerous civil society organizations asked Apple to reconsider the feature. The company initially denied the allegations. In September 2021, however, the decision was made to initially postpone the feature planned for iOS and iPadOS 15 – also due to the strong criticism. Apple even dropped the functional description of the CSAM scanner in December, but said the plans are still in place.

Two out of three functions active

Since then, however, nothing has changed. However, two features announced with the CSAM scanner have meanwhile been activated in the first countries. For example, Apple uses AI to examine minors’ iMessages for nude content (if parents have activated this as part of family sharing) and warns them of negative consequences. In addition, if you try to search for CSAM content, Siri will warn you that it is illegal activity. These “extended notices” are also done in Spotlight and Safari Search. They are intended to serve as an intervention to deter potential perpetrators.

- Advertisement -

It remains unclear whether Apple will subsequently introduce CSAM scanning. The latest status of the debate dates from last September. At the time, it was said that Apple needed “additional time” to process feedback from customers, victim organizations, researchers and others. When asked by the US media how CSAM scanning was going, there was initially no comment from Cupertino. Meanwhile, it has been shown that such a technique can have an impact when it comes to harmless content a case described by the New York Times. A father had photographed his child’s apparently inflamed genital area with an Android phone in order to send the images to a doctor for telemedicine diagnosis. The shots ended up in the Google Photo Cloud, where they were promptly classified as CSAM. A police investigation did not lead to prosecution, but the person concerned lost all access to his Google account – with all data from the past few years.

