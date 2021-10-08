Chief mica campaigner claims responsibility for M50 traffic mayhem with protest taking place today

A chief mica campaigner has taken the blame for massive delays on the M50 this morning, saying employers can contact him if anyone was late and that his “DMs are always open”.

Campaigner Paddy Diver posted the tweet after the M50 was clogged up this morning by a mass of vehicles coming down from the M1 near Dublin Airport.

The slow-moving convoy continued southbound on the motorway at a crawl for more than half an hour causing massive delays before departing at the Red Cow.

Gardai attended the scene and helped usher some of the protestors into the hard shoulder.

And after the roads calmed down, Mr Diver posted the cheeky tweet, saying: “If I made you late for work this morning tell your employer Paddy Diver is to blame, and that my DMs are always open.”

Public opinion on social media was split between passionate supporters of the campaign and angry Dublin drivers who were caught up in the chaos and believe that stopping the motorway did nothing to assist their cause.

Homeowners and families hit by the devastating effect of mica have vowed to show the world the “despair and waking nightmare” of living in a crumbling home at their Dublin city centre protest today.

Thousands of people are expected to take part in the protest to mount further pressure on the Government to commit to a 100% redress scheme.

Campaigners want a scheme to help families whose homes have been destroyed or damaged by mica, a mineral that can absorb water, leaving blocks to crack and crumble.

The Government has faced criticism for only offering 90% under the current scheme, leaving property owners with significant bills to repair or rebuild homes.

Mr Diver said people do not feel safe in their homes, with some taking medication at night to help them sleep.

He started building his “dream home” 16 years ago, spending years travelling to England where he worked.

After eight years, the house was finished and his family moved in.

“It was always a dream of mine to have my own security of no debt and a home,” he said.

“Then years later, when I found out my house had mica, I was totally heartbroken.”

The blocks used to build the homes are understood to have come from local quarries.

Campaigners have blamed a lack of building regulations and oversight of materials, but for families like the Divers it is too late to look at who is responsible.

