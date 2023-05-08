Chewy Star Wars Day sale: Star Wars-themed pet supplies

Attention all Star Wars fans with furry friends! It’s May the 4th — which means it’s a great day to bring a touch of the galaxy far, far away into your pet’s life. Chewy has covered you with hundreds of Star Wars-themed pet supplies and accessories deals. Here are some of our favorites:

Whether you’re a fan of the original trilogy or the newer movies and TV series, Chewy has something for every pet owner who also loves Star Wars. From adorable Mandalorian-themed pet beds to Chewbacca chew toys, you’re bound to find the perfect Star Wars-themed item for your fur baby.

Bonus: These deals coincide with Chewy’s National Pet Month(opens in a new tab) offer, so you can score some sweet Star Wars swag and a free $30 gift card for every $100 spent with the promo code SHOP.

Best pet bed deal

Why we like it

This Mandalorian-themed pet bed(opens in a new tab) looks like Grogu’s pram and is ideal for smaller pets who prefer to curl up in a cozy little ball. With a removable inner cushion for easy cleaning and a cave-like design, this bed is a comfy, safe space for your fur baby.

Specs:

20 x 20 x 16 inches

Removable cushion

Polyester, synthetic fabric

Designed for small breeds

More pet bed deals

Best toy bundle for cats

Why we like it

Treat your kitty to a good time with these Star Wars Stormtrooper plush mice cat toys(opens in a new tab). This toy bundle includes three catnip-filled toys, each featuring a rope tail for biting, swatting, and batting.

Specs:

More cat toys

Best toy bundle for dogs

Why we like it

Give your pup the afternoon they deserve with these Star Wars Death Star tennis balls (3-count)(opens in a new tab). These bouncy tennis balls have built-in squeakers and feature a Death Star print with X-Wings, TIE Fighters, and the Millennium Falcon.

Specs:

2.96 ounces

5 x 5 x 2.5 inches

Rubber, felt, synthetic fabric

Designed for small to medium breeds

More dog toys