Chewy Star Wars Day sale: Star Wars-themed pet supplies

Attention all Star Wars fans with furry friends! It’s May the 4th — which means it’s a great day to bring a touch of the galaxy far, far away into your pet’s life. Chewy has covered you with hundreds of Star Wars-themed pet supplies and accessories deals. Here are some of our favorites:
Whether you’re a fan of the original trilogy or the newer movies and TV series, Chewy has something for every pet owner who also loves Star Wars. From adorable Mandalorian-themed pet beds to Chewbacca chew toys, you’re bound to find the perfect Star Wars-themed item for your fur baby.
Star Wars Day sales: All the best deals and drops you can shop this May the 4th
Bonus: These deals coincide with Chewy’s National Pet Month(opens in a new tab) offer, so you can score some sweet Star Wars swag and a free $30 gift card for every $100 spent with the promo code SHOP.
Best pet bed deal
Why we like it
This Mandalorian-themed pet bed(opens in a new tab) looks like Grogu’s pram and is ideal for smaller pets who prefer to curl up in a cozy little ball. With a removable inner cushion for easy cleaning and a cave-like design, this bed is a comfy, safe space for your fur baby.
Specs:
-
20 x 20 x 16 inches- Advertisement -
-
Removable cushion
-
Polyester, synthetic fabric
-
Designed for small breeds- Advertisement -
More pet bed deals
Best toy bundle for cats
Why we like it
Treat your kitty to a good time with these Star Wars Stormtrooper plush mice cat toys(opens in a new tab). This toy bundle includes three catnip-filled toys, each featuring a rope tail for biting, swatting, and batting.
Specs:
More cat toys
Best toy bundle for dogs
Why we like it
Give your pup the afternoon they deserve with these Star Wars Death Star tennis balls (3-count)(opens in a new tab). These bouncy tennis balls have built-in squeakers and feature a Death Star print with X-Wings, TIE Fighters, and the Millennium Falcon.
Specs:
-
2.96 ounces
-
5 x 5 x 2.5 inches
-
Rubber, felt, synthetic fabric
-
Designed for small to medium breeds