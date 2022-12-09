Check Point predicts massive expansion of global cyberattacks in 2023

Check Point Software released this Thursday, 8, its forecasts for the cybersecurity segment in 2023, the year in which the sector must face hacktivism, deepfakes, attacks on business collaboration tools, new regulatory mandates and pressure to reduce the complexity will be at the top of organizations’ security agendas.
Despite not having the same prominence as other modalities, deep fake has also gained space in recent months using artificial intelligence (AI) to insert the faces of important figures in dubious contexts, such as the President of the United States, Joe Biden, singing the song “Baby Shark”.
Considering data collected in 2022, in the 3rd quarter there was a 28% increase in the number of cyberattacks compared to the same period in 2021. This number should have a significant growth in the next year being driven by ransomware intrusions — “hijacking” of servers with ransom demand — and hacktivism.
Parallel to the global indicators is Europe, a country that in the 3rd quarter of 2022 had, on average, organizations attacked 1,484 times a week, corresponding to an increase of 37% compared to last year. This growth points to a trend in the coming years in which the percentage should rise above the world average.
Although the data is a warning sign, Check Point points out that the country has matured “when organizations invested in the adoption of new technologies related to the cloud and the protection of users and remote access, demonstrating an understanding of the three major vectors of cyberattacks […]🇧🇷
In 2023, it is expected that several governments will announce new regulatory measures in the cyber space to protect users against data and privacy breaches. In Europe, citizens rely on the General Data Protection Law (LGPD) which sets out rules that must be followed by companies regarding the processing of personal information.
Meanwhile, public bodies have a complete guide issued by the Digital Government Secretariat (SGD), linked to the Ministry of Economy, with guidance to public bodies on privacy, protection of personal data and information security within the scope of the Resource Management System of Information Technology (Sisp).
