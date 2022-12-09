Check Point predicts massive expansion of global cyberattacks in 2023

Check Point Software released this Thursday, 8, its forecasts for the cybersecurity segment in 2023, the year in which the sector must face hacktivism, deepfakes, attacks on business collaboration tools, new regulatory mandates and pressure to reduce the complexity will be at the top of organizations’ security agendas.

Despite not having the same prominence as other modalities, deep fake has also gained space in recent months using artificial intelligence (AI) to insert the faces of important figures in dubious contexts, such as the President of the United States, Joe Biden, singing the song “Baby Shark”.

Considering data collected in 2022, in the 3rd quarter there was a 28% increase in the number of cyberattacks compared to the same period in 2021. This number should have a significant growth in the next year being driven by ransomware intrusions — “hijacking” of servers with ransom demand — and hacktivism.