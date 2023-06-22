Check out 8 new Photos for iPhone features in iOS 17!

New features and improvements for iPhone Photos

pet recognition

The latest iOS 17 update includes on iPhone multiple image recognition improvements in the app. So in addition to recognizing your relatives or contacts, now it is also possible to recognize your pets.

The Photos app could already perfectly identify animals. However, Apple goes further by being able to more specifically identify animals with your pets by recognizing the number of photos you have of said animal. So your “people” album will now be for “people and pets”, with the option to add pet names and add extra photos.

Crop with a tap from Photos on iPhone

Since the iOS 16 update, cropping images from Photos became a handy way to make such Editing action one step away. Trim settings with pinch or drag gestures.

Now iOS 17 continues the evolution with an even faster and easier process. Just by zooming in on an image you will have the “Crop” button. Just by pressing it, you will have the cropping interface adjusting the zoom that you already made previously and just crop the desired section a couple of easy steps away.

From photos to animated stickers

Apple introduced in iOS 16 the interesting function of “remove subject from the background” to detach your person from the images. Now in iOS 17, the company also continued with what was proposed by said tool and now you can also create your personalized animated stickers to use freely.

Just by long-pressing on a subject in the photo, the menu will mention the option to “Add sticker” or create sticker and you will only have to export the subject to the new stickers interface in Messages. Once this process is done, you can fill in with more filters or fun effects. It will also be possible with Live Photos subjects.

get cooking recipes

The Visual Look Up has a better version in iOS 17 in different ways. For example, the ability to find recipes for dishes just by viewing the food in a photograph.

Once you have a picture of a meal in the Photos app, you’ll have a knife and fork icon on your interface. Just tap search for food and you’ll have web links to recipes that matched your photo.

Capture your best angles

The Grid mode of the Camera app has had for some time the leveling function that is not noticeable with the naked eye when taken from above and that displays a cross that helps to improve the angles on the subject of the photo.

The split now helps you find the Grid mode as a specific option and that constitutes a horizontal level to enhance your photos. Now with the Level option you will have the dashed horizontal line on your screen to help the photographer. If you see the line in yellow, it means that the orientation is leveled successfully.

check what you delete

iOS 17 allows you to use the “remove subject from background” feature to find more information about that subject. Also, the Photos application allows you to pause videos at any frame and search for information from people who hang out there.

Auto Symbol Search

This feature has not been the main focus of the company, although there are multiple Reddit users who do comment on this tool in iOS 17 beta. Through Visual Look Up you will be able to detect car symbols or vehicle dashboards.

If your app places some symbols in an image, you can have information such as the name of the icon and a short description of the meaning, as well as links to extra information that take you to Safari.

Improved editing tools

There are already improvements in iOS 17 in terms of the app’s editing interface, making it easier to use. Better placement of the Cancel and Done button, as well as the tool icons with changes in the description to be more clear for users.