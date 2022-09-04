Check it out, Samsung: Honor confirms that it will launch new foldable phone in the global market in 2023

is set to embark on the wave of phone launches of recent months to begin development on the successor to the Honor Magic V. Last week, CEO George Zhao revealed in an interview with The Verge which is planning a new generation of the smartphone with a flexible display, and this time with global availability. “We made the decision to launch our next foldable cell phone in the global market in the first quarter of next year”, said the executive, confirming that the The focus of the new generation will be to make the device lighter, thinner and cheaper. It is worth remembering that the Honor Magic V arrived exclusively in the Chinese market with a price equivalent to R$ 7,499.

check-it-out-Samsung-Honor- -that-it-will-launch.jpeg" width="660" height="371">

Zhao revealed why his first foldable cell phone remained exclusive to China. According to the director of the country's vice-leading manufacturer, the only apps optimized for its flexible screen originate in the region — such as WeChat and Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok — so collaboration and necessary adaptations occur faster. The scenario should change now that Google embraces foldable phones — see the release of Android 12L, its version optimized for large screens. This will allow the market to receive more competition for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, which dominate sales in the segment. "Google is making great efforts in this direction," comments Zhao.

Global expansion must proceed in cautious steps. Initially, Honor should follow in the footsteps of other Chinese manufacturers and bet only on European countries, as did OPPO and realme. The United States will stay out of this new strategy. Rumors claim that the company will announce the Honor Magic V2 — the unconfirmed name of its new foldable phone — in December 2022, with global availability expected in 2023. The news should include a larger 5,000 mAh battery and the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 , Qualcomm’s most advanced and efficient processor. What do you expect from the foldable cell phone market for 2023? Comment!

