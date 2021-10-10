Cheapest homes available in Dublin right now

Finding a home in the capital may often be an extremely expensive affair, but there are a wide range of properties on the market that will catch the eye of first time buyers with tight budgets.

These Dublin homes have a great deal of potential for those ready to give them some well-deserved TLC.

Their central location means that they are also grabbing the attention of investors eager to make clever choices in developing areas.

Here are a few of Dublin’s most reasonably priced homes:

3 Millbrook Terrace, Kilmainham

3 Millbrook Terrace is a small cottage that can be found in Kilmainham, Dublin 8.

The small home has three rooms and is in need of a few renovations.

However, it’s location, location, location with this one.

The ideally located cottage is within walking distance to city centre and is on the market for a mere €120,000.

Find out more about the property here.







(Image: Herman White Estates)



9 Russell Avenue, Tallaght

9 Russell Avenue is also highly desirable because of its central location.

Its just a stone’s throw from the red Luas line but will need a bit of TLC.

The home has a bright and airy interior and is advertised as the ideal purchase for first time buyers.

Its three bedrooms and a main bedroom are on sale for €199,000.

Read more about the family home here.







(Image: Perfect Property)



10 Montpelier Court, Tallaght

10 Montpelier Court is another property in Tallaght with an affordable asking price.

The one-bedroom ground floor apartment is near lots of local amenities and transport routes.

It is market towards those who need student accommodation for the next few years or people who are considering downsizing.

It is halfway between The Square and City West Shopping Centre.

The central flat is on the market for €135,000.

Read more about it here.







(Image: myhome.ie)



28a Virginia Park, Finglas



No. 28a Virginia Park is a fully-detached home in Finglas, often a a difficult thing to find in the capital.

Its marketed towards first-buyers and families.







(Image: myhome.ie)



The North Dublin home is in good nick and close to public transport links. The central house has three bedroom and a family bathroom. Read more about it here.

