Cheaper than Prime Day: Get Windows 11 Pro licenses for $30

A Windows 11 Pro license can be handy, but the cost of upgrading or buying a full license isn’t cheap. At least, not normally. But right now, PCWorld’s own software store is selling Windows 11 Pro keys for just $30—or $10 cheaper than Amazon.

You can use these keys when building a new PC, switching from the Home edition of Windows, or upgrading from an old version of Windows. Usually, Windows 11 Pro costs $170 for an OEM license, which is meant for use with just one PC. (Retail licenses allow you to reuse the key when you move on to a new PC.) With this deal, you’ll save over 80 percent.

Windows 10 Pro and Windows 11 Home are available for the same price, too. Since they cost the same, we recommend buying the Pro license for Windows 11—even if you don’t use all of the additional features, they can be handy to have on reserve, especially if you need remote IT support or want more control over drive encryption one day in the future.

You can find cheaper licenses on the web, but they’re usually not from authorized resellers. This deal offers a little more peace of mind. You’ve got some time to stock up on keys, too (because if you’re reading this, you’re likely informal IT support for friends and family, amirite)—the sale lasts all the way through July 14.

Get Windows 11 Pro for just $30 (82 percent off!) from the PCWorld Shop