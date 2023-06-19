Cheaper! OPPO A78 4G appears at IMDA and has first specifications revealed

After introducing the OPPO A78 5G, the Chinese manufacturer is now preparing to launch a more affordable 4G version of the smartphone. The news was confirmed this Monday after the new device be found in the IMDA database.

According to preliminary information from the Singapore regulatory agency, the OPPO A78 4G has the numbering CPH2565 and it should deliver support for dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 and 5 GHz).

In addition, the device also has Bluetooth 5.2, NFC for approximation payments and GPS. As we are talking about a device that will probably be based on the 5G model, the design will probably be the same.

See the A78 5G below: