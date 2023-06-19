Cheaper! OPPO A78 4G appears at IMDA and has first specifications revealed

After introducing the OPPO A78 5G, the Chinese manufacturer is now preparing to launch a more affordable 4G version of the smartphone. The news was confirmed this Monday after the new device be found in the IMDA database.
According to preliminary information from the Singapore regulatory agency, the OPPO A78 4G has the numbering CPH2565 and it should deliver support for dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 and 5 GHz).
In addition, the device also has Bluetooth 5.2, NFC for approximation payments and GPS. As we are talking about a device that will probably be based on the 5G model, the design will probably be the same.
See the A78 5G below:
As expected, the OPPO A78 4G has not yet revealed the other specifications, but its price will be more affordable than the 5G variant. Currently, the A78 5G is priced at 18,999 rupees (~Rs.
For those who don’t remember, the 5G model has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Its chipset is the MediaTek Dimensity 700, and it works with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
On the back, the user will find two cameras with a primary sensor of 50 MP and a secondary sensor of 2 MP, while the battery has 5,000 mAh and supports 33W charging. Finally, the device runs Android 13 as the operating system.