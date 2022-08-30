Cheaper? Google Pixel Watch has possible launch price revealed

The google pixel Watch does not yet have an exact date to hit the market, but everything indicates that this could change at any time. That’s because sources have confirmed that Google is starting to price its newest smartwatch.
According to people who have access to the company’s plans and to US retail, the Pixel Watch will be sold in two versions. The first will have a Bluetooth connection with WiFi, while the second will provide access to the 4G network using eSIM.
As much as the final price of the cheapest model has not been revealed, the 4G version should cost $399something around R$ 2,006.
That is, the new Google watch should have the same price as the Apple Watch Series 7 with a Bluetooth/WiFi-only connection.
Comparing the price of the Pixel Watch with the Apple Watch Series 7 with 4G, the Apple model retails for US$499 (~R$2,509). The Galaxy Watch 5 LTE sells for US$329 (~R$1,654), while the Pro model is priced at US$449 (~R$2,258).
As affordable as the Apple Watch with 4G is, the Pixel Watch will still be a little more expensive than Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5. For now, Google does not comment on the information leak.
The new Pixel Watch should be sold in three colors, it should have an Exynos 9110 processor, 1.5 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. In addition, we can still expect NFC, GPS, water resistance and Wear OS 3, but battery life can be an issue.
Looking forward to the launch of the Pixel Watch? Let us know what you think of the device’s supposed price.