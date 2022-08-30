Cheaper? Google Pixel Watch has possible launch price revealed

The Watch does not yet have an exact date to hit the market, but everything indicates that this could change at any time. That’s because sources have confirmed that Google is starting to price its newest smartwatch.

According to people who have access to the company’s plans and to US retail, the Pixel Watch will be sold in two versions. The first will have a Bluetooth connection with WiFi, while the second will provide access to the 4G network using eSIM.

As much as the final price of the cheapest model has not been revealed, the 4G version should cost $399something around R$ 2,006.