Cheap smartphone? 5 tips to make the most of it | Video

Whether by choice or by necessity, more and more people are turning to the medium or low range of the market to buy a new smartphone. At the same time, in recent years, cheap Android devices have made great strides and now it is possible to enjoy a good user experience even without spending crazy money. There are compromises, you have to know them, but with some precautions, a 200 Euro smartphone can become an excellent companion for every day. Together with the new Motorola Moto G31 we give you 5 simple tips to manage your smartphone to the fullest.

With this article we want to address everyone, especially the inexperienced, therefore you will not find complex procedures or those requiring special computer knowledge. For veterans, however, it will always be a useful refresher. Read: Apple asks developers to return the Transition Kit …

MOTOROLA MOTO G31

It’s a new smartphone with a list price of 239 Euro in the 4/128 GB memory cut, among the most interesting technical features is the 6.4-inch OLED display with FullHD + resolutiona good photographic compartment and a 5000 mAh battery. The slightly weaker part is instead that on the SoC and memory, with 4 GB of RAM that are starting to be tight and the Mediatek Helio G85 SoC that has now almost two years on its shoulders.

Motorola’s simple software and a good optimization manage to compensate for the hardware limitations of the product, a fast fingerprint reader and super autonomy do the rest. In short, Moto G31 is the ideal candidate for the content we offer you, a good choice for an all-rounder smartphone and an eye on your wallet.

1. WEB APP AND LITE VERSION APP

The first tip is to take advantage of the possibility offered by web apps and apps in Lite or Go version. Many services, including social networks, are now trying to meet the needs of those with a poorly performing smartphone, and web apps are often the most effective solution. These are the web versions of platforms such as Instagram, Linkedin or Twitter that can be used simply from a browser without major sacrifices but with significant savings in terms of resources. To improve the user experience, it is then possible to create shortcuts in the home, in order to fully simulate the operation with a traditional app. The procedure is quite simple: you visit the website of the service, for example “instagram.com”, you log in normally with your account to access the web application, then by tapping on the browser menu you can create a link in home and that’s it.





An alternative is represented by apps in a lighter version, often accompanied by the wording Lite, or Go if they are Google apps. For example, Facebook also works very well in the Lite version, downloadable from the PlayStore, Google Maps has its Go version, ditto for the Gallery or for Google search. Here is a short list of some apps available in a lightweight version: Facebook: Lite version

Facebook messenger: Lite version

Instagram: Web App

Google Maps: Go + Navigator version

Google search: Go version

Twitter: Web App

Gmail: Web App or GO version

Google Photos: Gallery Go

2. GREENIFY

Greenify is a very powerful application that “intrudes” in the energy management processes of Android and forces some suspensions and closings. Its main function is, in other words, that of “hibernate” applications. After a brief configuration and granting of the necessary permissions, the app will propose a list of all the apps installed. The user can then add the desired apps to the hibernation list and press the icon with the “zz” to start the work of Greenify. But which apps need to be hibernated? The pre-installed ones that you never use for example, especially if you choose to make use of the web apps or in a lighter version. What happens when an app hibernates? It will no longer work in the background but only when the user actually opens it. In this way the apps will consume energy and resources only if they are used, otherwise they will remain dormant.

3. CLEANING THE MEMORY

It is by far the problem that most afflicts smartphones, not just cheap: the storage space is almost exhausted. You can’t work miracles, but with a little attention it is possible to minimize the waste of data space. The first rule is to uninstall applications you never use, it seems trivial but we are sure that by taking a look at your smartphone you will be able to notice some apps that you could do without, perhaps the one you tried a few months ago and then remained there without a purpose. The second rule is that of resort to backing up photos and videos. Google Photos works very well, among its functions there is precisely that of “cleaning the memory” from photos and videos that have already been backed up. The files will remain as lower resolution previews but the user will hardly notice the difference between opening a photo present in memory and opening one present only in the cloud. The only catch is that storage space is no longer unlimited, stops at 15 GB free, then goes to 1.99 euros per month for 100 GB. We assure you that this is money well spent, also think about the safety of not losing photos and videos with your smartphone in the unfortunate case of a theft or a “crash”. A “free” and unlimited alternative is Amazon Photos, already included in the Amazon Prime subscription. It is less intuitive and practical than Google Photos but it does the job.





We then move on to real memory cleansingwe recommend the Google Files app, it is free, very easy to use and in addition to acting as a file manager, it performs continuous maintenance of the storage space. Entering the “delete” section, you will find a long list of suggestions proposed automatically by the app, everything is well explained and leaves the user with the last word. Old screenshots, large files, unused apps, temporary files, and so on. You will be surprised at the amount of junk in your smartphone.

4. LIGHTWEIGHT LAUNCHER

The launcher is the application that is used most in an Android smartphone, it is in fact the “launcher” of the apps, or what is behind the interface of the home, of the app drawer, widget. What we see when turning on an Android smartphone is the launcher, using the launcher then we go to open other apps. Here, go to optimize the launcher’s behaviorperhaps replacing the default one with a leaner and lighter alternative becomes a fundamental operation if you have a smartphone that is not particularly performing.

We offer you Lean Launcher, free, very simple and really light. After installing it, just enter the settings, default apps and select Lean Launcher as “home”. The look is that of Android Stock, in the settings (unfortunately only in English) you can customize the graphics and add various features such as gestures, shortcuts, search functions and much more.

5. MISCELLANEOUS SETTINGS

The last tips concern some system settings to be adjusted in the right way, with the ultimate goal of improving performance and autonomy. Developer options : it is a hidden item in the system settings, to unlock it you need to tap 7 times repeatedly on “build number”, an item found in the settings -> software information. Unlocking developer options is the first step in checking some important parameters.

: it is a hidden item in the system settings, to unlock it you need to tap 7 times repeatedly on “build number”, an item found in the settings -> software information. Unlocking developer options is the first step in checking some important parameters. Background Processes Limit: is one of the items within developer options, it allows you to limit the number of processes that must be run in the background, ie without the user having control. Limiting to a number between 4 and 8 can be a good idea. Better not to overdo it, however, it would risk making the operation counterproductive. The advice is to do some tests to find the right balance, on our Moto G31 the modification worked well, but it is not necessarily the same on other smartphones.

is one of the items within developer options, it allows you to limit the number of processes that must be run in the background, ie without the user having control. Limiting to a number between 4 and 8 can be a good idea. Better not to overdo it, however, it would risk making the operation counterproductive. The advice is to do some tests to find the right balance, on our Moto G31 the modification worked well, but it is not necessarily the same on other smartphones. Animation scale: still within the developer options, there are three items relating to system animations. For all of them it can be useful to set the speed to 0.5, this allows you to reduce the duration of system animations and transitions. Especially the underperforming smartphones will immediately give you the feeling of becoming more responsive.

still within the developer options, there are three items relating to system animations. For all of them it can be useful to set the speed to 0.5, this allows you to reduce the duration of system animations and transitions. Especially the underperforming smartphones will immediately give you the feeling of becoming more responsive. System navigation with three keys: it may be useful to replace the system gestures with the classic navigation bar with three keys, the item is located within the system settings, gestures. This will also help improve performance and above all ensure a better user experience, without lag and slowdowns.

it may be useful to replace the system gestures with the classic navigation bar with three keys, the item is located within the system settings, gestures. This will also help improve performance and above all ensure a better user experience, without lag and slowdowns. Dark background and theme: Moto G31 has a nice OLED display, the panel technology provides that the pixels remain off when the interface elements are black. Setting a dark wallpaper and using the dark system theme saves precious battery.

Moto G31 has a nice OLED display, the panel technology provides that the pixels remain off when the interface elements are black. Setting a dark wallpaper and using the dark system theme saves precious battery. Geolocation settings: in the system settings there is the “geolocation” tab, within which you can adjust some important items. For example, you can disable the continuous scan of Bluetooth and WiFi to improve accuracy. Turning off Google’s “location history” is also a good way to limit energy consumption.

in the system settings there is the “geolocation” tab, within which you can adjust some important items. For example, you can disable the continuous scan of Bluetooth and WiFi to improve accuracy. Turning off Google’s “location history” is also a good way to limit energy consumption. WiFi Automatic: it is a simple app that allows you to make the WiFi switch on and off automatically, it is free on the PlayStore. After installing it and granting the necessary permissions, you can set a time after which to turn off the WiFi if you are not connected to a network, or a geolocalized area within which to turn the WiFi on or off. It can be useful to save a few drops of energy.

