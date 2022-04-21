Cheap Dublin Airport Flights include Morocco for €19.99 and Lisbon for €21

May is almost upon us which means summer getaways from Dublin Airport are just around the corner.

Both Ryanair and Aer Lingus haven’t disappointed with both Irish airlines cashing in on the inevitable summer rush.

Aer Lingus is currently running a seat sale on flights to Europe while Ryanair is running a summer seat sale and a special offer on flights to Agadir in Morocco.

Ryanair’s summer seat sale offers flights starting at €10.99 one way up to €60.99.

Destinations include:

London – €10.99

Edinburgh – €14.99

Frankfurt – €16.99

Brussels – €19.99

Barcelona – €21.99

Lisbon – €21.99

Warsaw – €21.99

Naples – €34.99

Alicante – €35.24

For all of these destinations and to see the others included in the sale, click here. You book by April 27 and fly between July 1 and August 31.

Meanwhile Aer Lingus have included a number of destinations on the continent with prices starting at €35.99 one way.

Destinations include:

Dusseldorf / Hamburg / Amsterdam and Brussels all for €35.99 one way.

Other destinations include:

Munich €42.99

Vienna €43.99

Marseille €45.99

Paris €45.99

Milan €52.99

All of these destinations and more can be found here. These prices apply for travel until May 31.

