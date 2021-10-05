Chatting with the Android Messages app is free, but only if certain conditions are met

As far as messaging applications are concerned, Android Messages it is not usually the first option. It is more common to remember the pre-installed SMS application on most Android phones when WhatsApp fails and we need a quick alternative.

However, Is it free to chat with the Android Messages app or not? The truth is that there is no clear answer, as it depends on a series of factors. We tell you how you can know if the messages you send with this application are free or they are counting you as SMS.

Chat or SMS

Until a few years ago, the Android message application was only used to send the SMS and MMS of a lifetime. Whether they cost you money or not depends on whether you have contracted a rate that includes the unlimited sending of these messages. Generally, the normal thing is that they cost money.

This changed in 2018, when Google got serious about RCS, the communication protocol Google calls chat functions, sometimes referred to as “carrier WhatsApp.” Messages sent using Chat are sent using the internet (data or Wi-Fi), similar to how WhatsApp works for example.

Whether a message costs you money depends on whether it is sent as an SMS or as a chat message (RCS)

At first, it was the operators that began the deployment of RCS support, although finally Google has filled in the gaps with Jibe, available on supported mobiles where the operator has not activated it yet. In Spain, chat functions began to be activated globally last year.

Therefore, whether or not messages sent with Google Messages cost you depends on whether they have been sent as SMS or as a chat message. If they have been sent as a chat message, their cost could be the data they have used (if you pay for data in your rate). If it has been sent as an SMS, its cost will be that of sending an SMS, if it is not included in your rate.

How to know what type of message you are going to send

In the Google Messages application, if you tap on one of the messages, information about the date it was sent and the text “SMS”, if it is an SMS. If it is a chat message, a padlock icon is displayed, as all conversations with Google’s RCS are encrypted.

However, you are probably more interested in knowing if the message is going to cost you money before sending it. In this case, you must look at the send button, after writing the message. Again, free chat messages add a padlock icon. SMS messages, which can potentially cost you money, include SMS text.

You must take into account that both you and the other person you must have the chat features turned on. Otherwise, SMS messages will be used. Activation is very simple, but it must be done manually by each user, so even today it is quite possible that several of your contacts have not signed up.

To activate the chat functions it is necessary to give a series of requirements: that your mobile is compatible, that your operator supports them and / or that they are otherwise available from Google’s Jibe Mobile operator. If going to General Settings> Chat functions of the Messages app it appears that your mobile is not compatible, then you can only send and receive SMS.