Chatting on WhatsApp with someone you don’t have in your contacts is very easy with this app

WhatsApp is entirely based on contacts: it is possible to chat with people you do not have in your contacts using a special website or applications, but it is not a very comfortable system. If you need to talk frequently with someone you do not have in your contacts, with this application you can create a convenient shortcut.

With WhatsApp you can create shortcuts to chat with your contacts, but if you want create a shortcut for someone who is not in your contacts, you will need some help. You can do it either with a free application like Click to Chat or from WhatsApp itself, after first starting the chat.

Direct access to a contactless chat with an app

For whatever reason, you need to talk to someone on WhatsApp but you can’t or want to add their data to your phone’s contacts. One way to keep the chat close at hand is by using a specialized application like Click to Chat. This app allows you to create a direct access to a WhatsApp chat with someone you do not have in the contacts.

It is a very simple application that does not have ads and does not even occupy the entire screen: when you open it, it appears as a floating window. In it you must enter phone number, in addition to the international prefix, and then display the options using the arrow at the bottom. Choose then Direct access and then it will be time for the mobile launcher to make it easy for you to add the shortcut anywhere.

Direct access includes the app icon and phone number, although if you use a launcher like Nova Launcher, you can edit the name and its icon with a long touch and pressing the pencil icon.

When opening this shortcut, a WhatsApp chat opens with the phone number, although not having it saved in your contacts, the chat will appear without the name. Whether you can see the profile photo, last connection time and info will depend on the other person’s privacy options and if they have you in their contacts.

Click to chat [ligero, sin anuncios] Developer: Triangle and

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Tools

Also from the chat itself

If you don’t want to install any special application for this, you can do the same from WhatsApp, but with one condition: that there is already a chat open. The chat does not need to have content: that is, it can be empty after having opened it with the Click to chat app itself that we talked about before, or with the old trick of using the website of https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=...

With the chat open, use the WhatsApp menu, tap on More and select Create Shortcut. It will then be the turn of your mobile launcher to process the request and tell you how you can add the shortcut to the home screen.

If you already have a chat open with this person who is not in the contacts, you can create a shortcut from WhatsApp, which in this case shows the profile photo (right)

This method will create a shortcut that show profile picture of the contact, although the name will still be the phone number. The advantage of using this method is that you do not need to maintain an additional application to perform this simple task.