ChatGPT’s voice transcription feature for iPhone

A hidden function of the ChatGPT official app for iPhone has revolutionized the way we can work with audio: voice transcription.

The transcription revolution

Although it is true that on the computer we are used to interacting with ChatGPT writing, this application goes a step further by allowing artificial intelligence to speak directly. In fact, by granting permission to access the iPhone’s microphone, ChatGPT you can record and transcribe everything you hear. This is especially useful for people who work with audio recordings, such as interviews, podcasts, or videos, and need to extract text from them.

precision and reliability

The precision with which ChatGPT manages to transcribe human speech is amazing. In tests, it was able to transcribe a person’s speech, including even punctuation, with a level of accuracy that has surprised experts. However, there is still room for improvement, since the transcription does not distinguish between different speakers.

Whisper Technology

He OpenAI CEO Sam Altmanrevealed that ChatGPT uses another OpenAI technology called whisper. This is an artificial intelligence system that has been trained on vast amounts of audio data collected from the internet, without human supervision. This allows the AI ​​to understand and process any type of audio, which is essential for efficient transcription.

The future of voice transcription

The possibilities of this breakthrough are vast. We can imagine transcription applications built with whisper that could recognize each speaker individually, provide timestamps, and allow quick navigation through an audio file using prompts. All this, moreover, would be done almost instantly, without the need to actually open the file. The future of speech transcription is here, and it promises to change the way we interact with audio.

The appearance of ChatGPT and its voice transcription feature is a clear sign of the growing role that artificial intelligence will play in our lives. It will not only assist in mundane tasks, but will open new doors to efficiency and innovation. Instead of fearing AI, we should look to its future with optimism and curiosity for what’s to come.

