ChatGPT vs Alexa, different intelligences for different uses

It is common to hear comments comparing our beloved Alexa with the almighty ChatGPT, but it is important to take into account how the situation is today, the limits of each platform and the uses that we can give each application.

Let’s go by parts.

Amazon’s reaction to ChatGPT

ChatGPT does not go unnoticed. It has thousands of utilities, including a dedicated category here, at WWWhatsnew, where we are posting its news, utilities, and the odd trick.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy revealed that the company has been working on generative AI models for a long time. Although Amazon has invested in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies for many years.

It’s true that some are worried about the generative AI race, especially after the success of Microsoft’s Bing and its investment in OpenAI, but Amazon has nothing to envy to such technology.

While OpenAI’s ChatGPT has been a successful generative language model, it doesn’t compare to the real-time insight and personalization of a voice assistant like Alexa. Dave Limp, Amazon’s senior vice president of devices and services, noted that the big language models ahead will make the AI more conversational, and models like GPT are transactional.

It is important to note that AI and machine learning technology is a constantly evolving field, and companies will need to continue to invest in research and development to stay competitive. Jassy mentioned that Amazon may work with smaller companies in this space, which could help the company stay on top of emerging trends and technologies.

Despite the competition, Amazon remains a technology leader and is expected to continue to invest in AI and machine learning in the future.

What Alexa offers that ChatGPT does not

Alexa is a personalized voice assistant designed specifically to interact with users through voice commandsproviding answers in real time and offering a wide variety of functions, such as play music, set reminders, shop, interact with other devices and more. It is also capable of learning users’ preferences and behavior patterns to personalize their experience.

On the other hand, ChatGPT is a generative language model, which is used to generate text in a variety of tasks, from answering questions to creating stories and dialogues. ChatGPT is not designed to interact with users in the same way that Alexa does. Instead, it is designed to generate responses from the information provided to it.

With Alexa we can ask to open the curtains, or to ask us comment news that happened todaywhile ChatGPT, for the moment, only has information on what happened until 2021.

Alexa has a certain personalityShe’s warm, she’s kind, she has a sense of humor… ChatGPT vomits text, very good, by the way, but she doesn’t have charisma.

They are different paths, although in the future they will surely be eating at the same table.