ChatGPT: this was the first virtual audience in the metaverse

For the first time in Colombia an administrative court held a judicial hearing in the Metaverse. Office 01 of the Magdalena Administrative Courtapproved the holding of the historic hearing in the virtual world.

With presentation by the magistrate Maria Victoria Quinones It was held this February 15 at 9 in the morning through the platform Meta Platforms Inc. For the realization of this, people used virtual reality glasses and some others that did not have this resource used a computer to connect.

“The use of this type of immersive technology aims to make current procedural trends effective. This type of innovation allows the presence of the same virtual space, even when people are physically in another place, without neglecting the procedural guarantees and the principles of digital justice,” said Judge Quiñones.

During the hearing, related to a lawsuit involving the National Police and the Ministry of Defense, several people met to interact through avatars. However, some people were able to connect to the audience using the free app. Horizon Workrooms.

Also, with the help of ChatGPT, the Court consulted the mechanisms to verify the authenticity of the participants. The AI’s response was to require a combination of a username and password.

With this they could make use of a code sent by text message, verify identity through personal documents, request a digital signature, as well as use facial and voice recognition.

how it was done

In the video it was possible to notice that there was a large room in the place, and a judicial platform was recreated that placed the magistrate at the head of the place, the plaintiff appears on the right side and the defendant on the left side. Also, there was the representative of the attorney.

Then on the big screen it reflected those who did not have avatars and as if they were in a video call as was done before by the application of Zoomwhich is another of the resources used by the hearings to carry out each of the cases.

Each of the people in this metaverse could interfere with their respective avatars, the stage camera was pointed at the user who was speaking. Something similar to what happens in the video gamewith the advent of virtual reality.

The Metaverse is a virtual world, in which users connect through virtual reality glasses and other accessories.

metaverse

He metaverse it’s a virtual world, in which users connect using a series of devices to make the person believe that they are really inside it, interacting with all its elements. It is as if the person is teleported to a whole new world through virtual reality glasses and other accessories.

People can create a character or an avatar, and they start living in a completely digital world. However, the metaverse does not seek to be a fantasy world, but a kind of alternate reality in which you can do the same things that are done today outside the home.

Meta hopes that the metaverse can offer as many opportunities as the real physical world, with the possibility of creating their own businesses in it. It can also have practical applications, such as work meetings in which everyone shares a virtual office connecting from their homes.

In addition, they also intend for the metaverse to have its own economy, with some kind of virtual currency that they can buy with real money, or earn in some way within the interactions that it offers.