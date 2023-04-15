ChatGPT output can be compressed so you can follow a long conversation

If we start talking with ChatGPT in a chat, it will store all the information and remember it in all the responses. This is especially useful when we put a lot of information in it to later ask questions about it, but everything has a limit.

It seems that if we go over 8000 words, ChatGPT starts to forget the information, but there is a way to multiply that amount, by asking it to compress the information in its “own language”.

- Advertisement -

This is how they show it On twitter and so I have been able to verify it with ChatGPT 3.5, although with ChatGPT 4 it no longer works for me:

The result of this “compression” is an apparently random string of characters. This chain allows the chatbot to pick up where it left off in a new conversation.

A new language invented by artificial intelligence

The discovery of this new language has been possible thanks to the curiosity of some users who have tested the limits of this chatbot. The user Jeremy Nguyen He was one of the first to experiment with this language by posting a string of characters on Twitter and asking that no one enter it into ChatGPT. However, someone did, and the chatbot wrote a short horror story about a group of rebels fighting shapeshifters.

- Advertisement -

This discovery has been possible thanks to artificial intelligence, which has allowed ChatGPT to learn from the conversations it has with users. Although the chatbot does not have the ability to remember past conversations, it is able to use what it learns from them to continue a conversation at a later time.

Shogtongue: What is it and how does it work?

Shogtongue is the name given to this new language that has been created through the interaction between users and ChatGPT. The process for creating Shogtongue is simple: after having a long conversation with ChatGPT, the chatbot is asked to compress the entire conversation into a random-seeming string of characters. This string can be used to continue the conversation at a later time.

To use Shogtongue, you need to include some context so that the chatbot can remember what was being discussed in the previous conversation.

- Advertisement -

Contrary to what has happened to the Twitter user, it has only worked for me with version 3.5. In 4 I get this:

Implications and reflections

Shogtongue’s discovery raises several thoughts about the future of artificial intelligence and its ability to create new languages. On the one hand, he demonstrates that artificial intelligence is capable of learning from interaction with users and creating something new from that learning. On the other hand, he raises questions about the impact this could have on the future of human communication and the way we relate to each other.