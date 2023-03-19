ChatGPT: our top 10 unsuspected uses of AI

Since its launch, ChatGPT has revolutionized the daily lives of many people, but are you sure you know all the possibilities offered by artificial intelligence? Discover here unsuspected uses of the chatbot.

Artificial intelligence has experienced a meteoric rise in recent years. We have already been impressed by the writing tools or the image generators, but today, it is a chatbot that is all the rage on the Web: ChatGPT.

Some of you may already use it to create cover letters, article summaries, help you with your homework or write emails. However, the conversational model is capable of much more, and some of the uses some Internet users make of it may well surprise you.

What is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is a chatbot that uses natural language processing (NLP) to understand user queries and respond to them in a natural and conversational way. Launched for free by OpenAI in November 2022, artificial intelligence has since been adopted by millions of users around the world.

Powered by a machine learning model called Generative Pretraining Transformer-3 (GPT-3), the latter has since received even more powerful versions 3.5 and even 4.0. The latest, still reserved for paying subscribers or Microsoft Bing users, can for example now understand images, in addition to being always smarter.

Unlike a search engine, which presents you with a bunch of sources of information, ChatGPT presents the information in a conversational and structured way, like a human would when answering questions. Artificial intelligence has the answer to almost everything, and is above all able to completely reformulate his answer if you don’t like it. ChatGPT has the distinction of being very versatile and creative, so here is 10 unsuspected uses of the free version of AI.

1. When ChatGPT plays spell checkers

There are dozens of tools on the market that already allow you to correct spelling and grammar errors in a text. However, most features sometimes get locked behind a paywall, but ChatGPT can study your text accurately, and that’s for free.

To do this, simply ask him to ” check for spelling and grammar errors in the following text », and paste the text. The chatbot will then send you the freshly edited text, and will even detail all the changes made.

2. The Ultimate Translator

Many high-performance specialized translators in dozens of languages ​​are already available, whether DeepL or Google Translate, but these have a major problem: you get a translation and that’s it. It doesn’t matter if it’s the best possible translation, you’re basically stuck with that result, even if it’s possible to manually edit some words.

With ChatGPT you can customize translations to your specific needs and give your opinion on the changes you would like to see made. Unlike the other tools, you can adjust the tone and style and have it take into account certain cultural connotations and regional differences in word meanings.

Google Translate will give you a translation in a formal tone by default. By asking him, for example, to translate ” i love you », the translator will tell you « I love you “, and no “ I like you “.

Things get complicated for him when he is asked to translate idiomatic expressions. For example, Google Translate will literally translate ” I smell a rat (I smell a rat), while the expression means that something is wrong.

For its part, ChatGPT understands the context, and then responds with the correct translation: “ There is something fishy “. Even better, ChatGPT even renamed the conversation “Cheating Husband”, although it is not mentioned in the original text.

3. An ideal tool for creating cooking recipes

ChatGPT is able to generate cooking recipes, either by simply asking it how to prepare a chocolate cake, or by providing it with more information.

For example, it is possible to generate a recipe for a specific variety of cuisines, including Italian, Mexican, Chinese, etc. You can even ask him for a recipe based on a main ingredient, or which takes into account a specific dietary restriction (allergic to gluten, vegetarian, etc.). All you have to do now is fill in the cooking method if you want, so that his answer better matches your original idea.

Even better, if you have a few ingredients left in the fridge, you just need to list it and give it to ChatGPT. The AI ​​will take care of checking what can be concocted with the listed ingredients.

4. ChatGPT lets you invent a slogan or brand name

If you are lacking in creativity, know that ChatGPT is there for you. Whether it is to create your company name or a slogan, you can engage in a real brainstorming session with the AI.

You want help to create a website or a small software, but you don’t know how to go about it? ChatGPT is able to generate computer code for you, provided you direct it to what you want. If your existing code has a problem, the AI ​​is also able to explain each part of the code to you, and even to debug if there is a problem.

6. An AI that knows how to create stories for your children

You may know that ChatGPT has already enabled entire books to be written, but the AI ​​is mostly used by parents around the world to write from scratch the next bedtime stories to read to their children.

If your child loves a species of animal or a particular cartoon, ChatGPT is able to create personalized stories the most incredible one than the other.

If these do not suit you, it is always possible to ask him to rephrase, add details or continue the story if it is not long enough.

7. Explain math problems step by step

Are you doing your homework, but you don’t understand a math statement? ChatGPT can not only quickly give you the answer to the problem, but also explain step by step how to solve the question.

However, note that ChatGPT has some major limitations and sometimes makes mistakes when solving math problems. AI is sometimes unable to perform complex calculations in more difficult areas or provide reliable explanations. This therefore makes it unsuitable for use in areas where accuracy is a top priority.

8. Preparing for a job interview

If your next job interview is coming up and you’re having trouble preparing on your own, just ask ChatGPT to step into the shoes of the company’s recruiter and ask you questions related to the job you’re applying for.

You can choose to ask him for a list of questions you might be asked, or even engage in a more realistic conversation in which the AI ​​tells you what’s wrong in your answers.

9. Compose songs

Writing songs is not always easy, but this task is far from scaring ChatGPT. You can use ChatGPT to generate lyrics for a song, or even complete a song by giving it a title or theme, and that in any register.

You can also use ChatGPT to generate melodies and chord progressions for a song or even entire compositionsentering fairly specific information about things like style, instrumentation, and tempo.

ChatGPT can also analyze your favorite songs or even compare them with others to find commonalities. Unfortunately, it won’t be not yet possible to generate a complete score.

10. Extract data from text

It is sometimes useful to extract certain data from a text. ChatGPT will allow you for example toextract main topics, generate a summary or even create a table of contents.

This will help organize and present content in a clear and effective manner, making it easier for readers to find, understand, and engage.

In addition to all its examples, some Internet users are full of ideas to take advantage of the full potential of AI. Internet users have, for example, made different artificial intelligences collaborate, by asking ChatGPT to generate images in a loop in MidJourney or DALL-E before inventing a story for them. However, others prefer to simply talk with ChatGPT as if it were a friend, because, remember, this conversational model excels especially when you engage with it in a real discussion.