ChatGPT on iOS now shows you results from Bing

If you use the ChatGPT app on iOS, you will find an interesting novelty in its latest update.

As reported by the OpenAI team, you can now get responses to current events thanks to the Bing integration. We tell you the details.

ChatGPT will show you information from Bing on iOS

A few months ago, OpenAI announced that Bing would become the default search engine for ChatGPT. A novelty that is now coming to your mobile app.

Yes, the ChatGPT app has a new feature on iOS, but only for ChatGPT Plus subscribers, that will allow you to get current responses from the internet. So you won’t be limited to what ChatGPT can give you.

Let’s remember that he is not connected to the internet and has limited knowledge about everything that happened after 2021, since his “training” came until that year. A limit that you can now skip thanks to the new “Navigation” function.

When you enable this feature, ChatGPT will search Bing for answers to your questions, beyond its database.

How to enable Bing in ChatGPT to browse the internet

To enable this feature you just have to go to the app settings and scroll to the “New features” section. Once inside this section, select the “GPT-4” model and click on the “Examine with Bing” option, which you will see in the drop-down list.

You don’t need to have this option turned on by default if you prefer to stick with the traditional dynamic on Bing, but it can help if you’re using it for a research paper. Or simply if you want to get information about current events or updated results on certain topics.

Bing may not be your favorite web browser, and you may not be thrilled that it becomes the only option on ChatGPT. Still, it’s an expected update that can improve its dynamics in certain contexts, and will save you from having to run separate searches to collate the information.