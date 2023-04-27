ChatGPT lies more in Chinese than in English

Language models, such as ChatGPT, are artificial intelligence algorithms that have the ability to process large amounts of natural language data and generate relevant, coherent text in response to a question or request. However, these models are not foolproof and can lead to inaccurate or even misinformation, especially in some languages.

The influence of language on language models

A report by NewsGuard, a disinformation watchdog organization, revealed that the ChatGPT language model generates more inaccurate information when asked to respond in Chinese than in English. The experiment consisted of asking the model to write articles about various false claims allegedly promoted by the Chinese government. When asked in English, the model only responded inaccurately in one of seven examples, while in Chinese, the model generated misinformative responses in all cases.

The reason for this difference lies in how language models process and analyze linguistic data. These models are essentially statistical, which means that they identify patterns in natural language data and predict which words will follow in a sentence. When asked to respond in a specific language, the language models are based primarily on the linguistic data they have for that particular language. Therefore, if the training data for a specific language contains a higher proportion of inaccurate or biased information, the model may be more prone to generating inaccurate information in that language.

The importance of critique and verification

This poses a number of challenges for people working with language models, especially in languages ​​other than English, which is the most common language in training data. Language models can be useful for answering simple, everyday questions, but when it comes to more complex and sensitive questions, it is important to be critical and verify the information that is provided.

The fact that language models do not have a deep understanding of the information they generate means that users must be careful in interpreting the results. Rather than accept the information provided by the language model as absolute truth, it is important to analyze and question the information to determine its accuracy and relevance.

Implications for the future of language models

This experiment also raises broader questions about the development and implementation of language models. While these models can be a useful tool for processing large amounts of linguistic data, it is important to consider the potential biases and limitations of these models, especially when used in critical situations.

Instead of relying solely on language models to generate information, it is important that they be used in conjunction with other tools and techniques to verify and validate the generated information. In addition, ways to improve language models should be considered to reduce the possibility of generating inaccurate information or misinformation in any language.

One potential solution is to increase the quantity and quality of training data available for language models in all languages. This could be achieved through collaboration and data sharing between different countries and cultures, allowing language models to have a deeper and broader understanding of natural language across the globe.

Another possible solution is to develop mechanisms to detect and correct inaccurate information generated by language models. This could be achieved through the integration of fact-checking techniques and sentiment analysis into language models, allowing users to determine the accuracy and relevance of the information generated.