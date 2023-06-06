ChatGPT is consuming too much and it is very expensive for the planet

- Advertisement -

The growing popularity of artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots has prompted the development of advanced language models, such as ChatGPT and Bard. However, these chatbots face a significant challenge: the high operating costs that come with them. Running these models requires massive computing power and specialized chips, limiting their quality, making them more difficult to make available, and threatening the global rise of AI. This article explores the key points related to this problem and discusses the implications for the technology industry.

The Washington Post has recently addressed this issue in an article that I summarize here.

High Costs: An Obstacle for AI Chatbots

AI chatbots are at a crossroads due to the operational costs associated with running them. Running generative language models requires a large amount of computational resources, especially specialized chips known as graphics processing units (GPUs). These components are expensive and their availability is limited, which restricts the ability of companies to implement the best chatbots on the market.

Limitations on Quality and Availability

High costs have a direct impact on the quality of AI chatbots. Companies are forced to make difficult decisions to balance costs, and as a result, the deployed models may have weaknesses. These weaknesses can manifest in the form of biased results or incorrect information. Additionally, high costs also restrict the availability of chatbots, limiting user access to these AI tools.

Implications for Industry and the Environment

Generative AI, especially generative language models, is raising concerns nationally and internationally. The high power consumption required to run these models has implications for greenhouse gas emissions and poses environmental concerns. Additionally, limited access to specialized chips has created fierce competition among vendors, affecting both the availability and cost of AI chatbots.

Companies are actively looking for ways to reduce the costs associated with AI chatbots. Smaller and more efficient models are being developed to reduce the computational load. Open source alternatives are also being explored to decrease reliance on expensive models from big companies like OpenAI and Google.

The Future of AI Chatbots

Despite current challenges, the potential for AI chatbots to transform various industries is undeniable. Profitability remains a key goal for tech companies, and they are exploring various strategies, such as ad placement, to achieve this. However, it is essential to address cost and sustainability issues to ensure a balanced development of generative AI.