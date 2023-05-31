ChatGPT for iPhone, now available in Spain

- Advertisement -

Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues its unstoppable progress and is increasingly integrated into our daily lives. On this occasion, we focus on the latest innovation in the world of AI: ChatGPTa tool developed by OpenAI, which finally lands in Spain through an official app for devices iphone.

What is ChatGPT?

Before going deeper, it is necessary to understand what is ChatGPT. It is an advanced generative language model, based on the architecture GPT-4. What does this all mean? Well, a generative language model is a type of AI capable of producing text, in this case, coherent textual conversations, which can range from answers to questions to creations of multi-paragraph texts.

Arrival in Spain: Official App for iPhone

The landing of ChatGPT in our country it is done through an official app available for iPhone devices. Until now, the users of these terminals had to go to third-party applications to access the ChatGPT functionalities, which could cause certain inconveniences in terms of performance, security or privacy. With the arrival of the official app, these problems are solved, providing a much more solid and reliable experience to users.

Application functionalities

The application meets the expectations that had already been generated around it. Its design is simple and its interface, clean, allows users to focus on their main task: interacting with the ChatGPT AI. They can ask you anything, from a simple question to requesting the organization of information in the form of a table, for example, to plan a trip.

The app settings allow you to customize some aspects, such as selecting the language of interaction, viewing the chat history or starting a new chat without losing the previous conversation.

Once registered with their user account, iPhone users in Spain can now enjoy the gpt chat app.

The subscription to ChatGPT Plus

For those who want to go a step further, there is the possibility of subscribing to ChatGPT Plus. For a monthly payment of €22.9, you can access GPT-4, the most advanced version of the tool. This subscription also guarantees the use of ChatGPT in times of high demand and ensures faster responses from artificial intelligence.

And Android users?

users of Android They must be patient, as they still do not have this tool on their platform. However, OpenAI has promised that the Android version of the ChatGPT application will not be long in coming.

The democratization of access to these powerful AI tools is a step forward in our digital society. The arrival of the official ChatGPT app in Spain, beyond facilitating access to an advanced AI tool, opens the door to a new, more natural and accessible way of interacting with technology.

While Android users still have to wait a bit for the arrival of the app, there are alternatives for them, such as bingchat and LightIA for WhatsApp (I did not install LuzIA because I was not convinced by the terms of use).

The path that OpenAI has taken with ChatGPT is not only innovative, but also inspiring. We are facing the creation of a new type of human-technology interaction, which is emerging as a reference framework in the field of AI. The next steps of ChatGPT and OpenAI will be crucial in shaping the relationship between humans and artificial intelligence for decades to come.

Link: apps.apple.com/es/app/chatgpt/id6448311069