ChatGPT for iOS and iPadOS now also accesses results from Microsoft’s Bing

OpenAI announced the addition of this new capability via the ChatGPT application changelog available on the Apple App Store:

Plus users can now use the Navigation feature to get comprehensive answers and current insights into events and information that go beyond the model’s original training data. To try it out, enable navigation in the “New features” section of the app settings. Then select GPT-4 in the template picker and choose “Browse with Bing” in the drop-down menu.

OpenAI, with this version 1.2023.173, the seventh since the app was released last May, has also integrated improvements to the search history. Tapping on a search result will now take you directly to that point in the conversation.