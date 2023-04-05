ChatGPT faces more criticism from privacy regulators in Europe

Since OpenAI launched its chatbot, ChatGPT, in November 2022, the tool has become very popular. However, the privacy of users and the protection of their data have been the subject of controversy. Recently, Italy’s privacy authority, Garante, accused Microsoft-backed OpenAI of failing to verify the age of ChatGPT users and collecting and storing personal data without legal justification.

Generative AI and privacy

ChatGPT is based on generative artificial intelligence, which means it uses algorithms to generate human responses to text queries. To do so, it analyzes large volumes of data, some of which may be owned by Internet users. Privacy and the protection of personal data are therefore crucial in this type of technology.

Regulation of artificial intelligence

While European Parliamentarians have divergent views on the scope of AI regulation in the European Union, privacy regulators are using existing tools, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), to address emerging challenges that raises generative artificial intelligence.

Italy’s privacy authority, Garante, is among regulators that have raised concerns about the lack of data protection in generative artificial intelligence technology. The authority has used the GDPR to launch an investigation on ChatGPT and has temporarily banned its use in Italy.

Coordinated action in Europe

Garante’s decision has inspired other privacy regulators in Europe to consider whether more stringent measures are needed to control chatbots. The privacy regulators of France and Ireland they have contacted their Italian counterparts for more information on the basis of the ban. The German data protection commissioner has expressed concerns about data security and has said that Germany could follow the example of Italy and ban ChatGPT.

Meanwhile, the privacy regulator of Sweden has indicated that it has no plans to ban ChatGPTand her Spanish counterpart has said that she has not received any complaints about the tool, but does not rule out future research.

divergent opinions

While privacy regulators favor more regulation, governments are more lenient. Italy’s deputy prime minister has criticized Garante’s decision, calling it “excessive”, and a German government spokesman has said there would be no need to ban ChatGPT.

The controversy surrounding ChatGPT illustrates the need for a balanced approach in AI regulation. On the one hand, innovation in artificial intelligence can boost the economy and improve people’s lives, there is no doubt about that. On the other hand, the privacy and data protection rights of users must be respected.

What is clear is that regulation must be flexible enough to encourage innovation.