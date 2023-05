email on a smartphone" width="1200" height="800" data-credit="Josie Elias/Alamy" data-caption="Phishing emails, purporting to be from reputable companies, are often attempts to extract passwords or money from you"/> email on a smartphone" width="1200" height="800" data-credit="Josie Elias/Alamy" data-caption="Phishing emails, purporting to be from reputable companies, are often attempts to extract passwords or money from you"/> Phishing emails, purporting to be from reputable companies, are often attempts to extract passwords or money from you Josie Elias/Alamy

Scammers could use ChatGPT to write phishing emails at a fraction of the cost of a human-penned missive, potentially cutting the cost per email by about 96 per cent.

The popular chatbot, which is based on a large language model (LLM), was released by OpenAI in November 2022 and has since become a useful tool in many industries.

But its ability to quickly produce personalised content can also be turned to criminal purposes, …