ChatGPT can also create games, and you shouldn’t miss this one with puzzles

- Advertisement -

The options that has are practically endless, at least that’s the feeling you have right now. It is possible from having a fairly fluent conversation to receiving a good explanation of a scientific concept. But there is more, an example is a game that has been published and that is the creation of this development that can mark the future of many sections of technology. At the request of a user who wanted to know if this Artificial Intelligence would be capable of generating something similar to a Sudoku, the response could not have been more complete and effective. Thus, in a short time, the corresponding response to a complete and playable game mode was obtained. And, the truth is that when you try it, it’s a lot of fun and you end up getting hooked inevitably. This is the game d by ChatGPT The name given to it by the user Puzzled Penguin is the following: Sum Delete. And once the fourth version of the development has been received, the previous ones, although they were playable, were not as refined as what users are looking for, a version was obtained that has managed to hook a good number of people -which they are literally burning it down. What you have to do is in a 7 x 7 grid, get the sum of rows and columns to be the one that is placed at the end of each one of them. To achieve this, you have to eliminate options and, therefore, you have to think carefully so that everything fits. Come on, it’s not a Sudoku, but it’s quite similar in concept and development objective. Obviously, we are not talking about something that is going to have a worldwide success at the Wordle level, but the truth is that it allows you to have a good time. To access the game created by ChatGPT, you simply have to access this link where it is possible to find a fully playable version (even created with CSS so that you have a correct appearance when enjoying the ). You don’t have to pay anything to use it and, the truth is, it will make you have a good time. It is possible to enter from mobile devices or computers, since the page is perfectly adapted. An interesting demonstration of possibilities This is the most important thing that allows you to check the game created by ChatGPT (which has seven levels of difficulty, by the way). The truth is that what AI has achieved is surprising and is a clear example that its applications can be many… as long as it is clear that we are talking about something that needs control, especially the sources from which it acquires the information in the case of requesting it. >