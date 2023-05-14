ChatGPT as a therapist, thousands of people are already using it

In today’s world, where technology plays an increasingly important role in our lives, it is also finding its place in the field of mental health. Traditional therapy, while effective, can be intimidating and challenging for many people. As a result, some individuals are choosing to discuss their feelings and emotions with artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots. A recent study by Tebra, an operating system for independent healthcare providers, reveals that 25% of Americans would rather talk to an AI chatbot than attend therapy with a human therapist. Additionally, of those who turned to ChatGPT (a specific chatbot) for advice, 80% found it an effective alternative to therapy.

The convenience of online communication

One of the key factors contributing to this preference for AI chatbots is the phenomenon of online disinhibition. This phenomenon refers to the ability of people to express themselves more freely in a cyber environment compared to face-to-face interactions. When communicating with an AI chatbot, individuals can experience a certain level of comfort and safety, allowing them to express themselves more freely and candidly. The feeling of anonymity and the absence of judgment from a real person can help remove inhibitions and emotional barriers.

The allure of communication with AI chatbots

Tebra’s research also found that not only are people turning to AI chatbots for therapy, but for other medical concerns as well. Approximately 5% of respondents reported using ChatGPT for medical diagnosis and following its advice, of which 90% found the advice to be effective.

And that they have not tested Pi, which seems to be even more effective.

The growing trust in AI and its acceptance by people opens up new possibilities in the field of healthcare. However, it’s important to note that AI chatbots like ChatGPT are not trained therapists and lack the human expertise, empathy, and subtle understanding that a human therapist can provide. They may not be able to adequately address complex emotional or psychological problems.

Although the results of the study indicate that a considerable percentage of the participants found the ChatGPT alternative to therapy effective, it is essential to consider its limitations and possible risks. AI chatbots can offer certain benefits, such as convenience and 24/7 availability. However, it is important to treat them as an adjunct to therapy or a tool for self-reflection, rather than a replacement for human interaction and professional therapy.