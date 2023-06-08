ChatGPT, after the iOS app comes the iPad version: here’s the news

- Advertisement -

New update for the “mobile” version of ChatGPT which, after arriving on the iPhone in mid-May, is now natively compatible also with iPad on which it will no longer run in resized window, emulating iPhone, but full screen with text entry via extended keyboard.

IPADOS AND OTHER NEWS

Version 1.2023.152, released in the past few hours, in addition to iPad support is also enriched with other features. Among these, the drag and drop support which allows you to select and move to other applications entire sentences generated by the chatbot's generative artificial intelligence. Another novelty concerns integration with Siri which will allow you to use ChatGPT both directly through Apple's voice assistant and through the Commands app, including it in quick links.

As for the iPad version, apart from the window size, everything else remains similar to the iPhone version. Through the menu button located at the top right, therefore, we can rename or delete a chat, create a new one, access the history and system settings.

IN THE FUTURE ALSO ON ANDROID

Among the various settings we can access the management of the collected data (as required by the guarantor in Italy), delete the account, choose the primary language and color scheme (black, white or automatic). Furthermore, again through the settings, it is also possible to purchase a Plus subscription at a cost of 22.90 euros per month (2.90 euros more to cover the costs of the App Stores), which allows you to use the GPT-4 model and to have priority access in case of server congestion.




