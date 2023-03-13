ChatGPT 4 Features

- Advertisement -

ChatGPT 4 will be 571 times more powerful than Chat GPT-3. ChatGPT 4 will be the most valuable tool for: Writers Marketers Entrepreneurs But only if you treat it right early: • Practise prompting • Automate work • Build systems

If Chat GPT 4 is multimodal, we can predict with reasonable confidence what GPT-4 *might* be capable of, given Microsoft’s prior work Kosmos-1:

– Visual IQ test: yes, the ones that humans take!

– OCR-free reading comprehension: input a screenshot, scanned document, street sign, or any pixels that contain text. Reason about the contents directly without explicit OCR. This is extremely useful to unlock AI-powered apps on multimedia web pages, or “text in the wild” from real world cams.

– Multimodal chat: have a conversation about a picture. You can even provide “follow-up” images in the middle.

– Broad visual understanding abilities, like captioning, visual question answering, object detection, scene layout, common sense reasoning, etc.

– Audio & speech recognition (??): wasn’t mentioned in Kosmos-1 paper, but Whisper is already an OpenAI API and should be fairly easy to integrate.

Note: the predictions are based on what Andreas Braun, Microsoft Germany CTO , allegedly said. They may or may not be accurate (that’s why I call it “prediction”). But Kosmos-1 is very real and rock solid. It offers a glimpse of either GPT-4 or whatever AI service that Microsoft will provide next. I find it difficult to believe Kosmos-1 will stay in the lab and not become a product.

In any case, prepare yourself for multimodal APIs – they’ll happen sooner or later!