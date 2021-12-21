Charlie Bird ‘humbled’ after hundreds of cards and letters sent to his home

Former RTE journalist Charlie Bird has been left “humbled” after hundreds of people sent him cards and letters.

He also thanked the “tens of thousands” who sent him messages over the past couple of weeks.

Charlie said on Twitter today: “I am humbled by the amount of cards and letters that are coming to my house.

“There have been hundreds of them I am trying to write to as many people as possible but it could take weeks.

“And to the tens of thousands who have sent me messages. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Charlie touched the hearts of the nation when he opened up about his experience with motor neurone disease.

He spoke to Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show earlier this month about the condition and its effects on his day to day life, telling the host that he “cries everyday”.

He has since vowed to climb Croagh Patrick next year and with CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan also on board.

It was announced earlier today that Vicky has been awarded the Freedom of her adopted home city of Limerick for her tireless work on the campaign.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler said: “Vicky is an inspiration. She has faced and continues to face her health challenges head-on, with a drive and determination that has garnered the respect and admiration of all.”

“She is being honoured for her work in uncovering the CervicalCheck scandal and her tireless support of other women who have been affected and are fighting for justice – a fight that continues. Her work encapsulates the ideals of the Freedom of Limerick.”

Accepting the nomination from the Mayor, Vicky said: “I would be absolutely honoured and delighted to accept your offer of bestowing on me the title of Freedom of Limerick, for two reasons.

“The first being that, there have only been four women before me who have been honoured with this title, and secondly, I am a very proud blow-in from Kilkenny who has made her home in Limerick.

“I have always felt welcomed and accepted in Limerick, ever before I became this public figure so I would be absolutely thrilled to accept the offer.”

