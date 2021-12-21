Charity to host novel Christmas Eve event to help Dublin’s homeless

A homeless charity are hosting a Take A Dip event on Portmarnock Beach on Christmas Eve to raise vital funds to purchase sleeping bags for vulnerable people who are sleeping rough.

The organisation’s outreach team walk the streets of Dublin on a nightly basis and provide much-needed support, bedding, food, hot drinks and sanitary packs.

The charity is appealing to people in Dublin to participate in the 9am dip as they are eager to buy as many sleeping bags as possible as temperatures continue to plummet.

Feed Our Homeless was set-up in 2017 by founder and CEO Tony Walsh and the group’s outreach team engaged with between 80 and 90 people on a nightly basis last week.

Mr Walsh said: “We are encouraging as many people as possible to get involved this Christmas Eve and help raise vital funds

“With the help and support the public Feed Our Homeless want to purchase much needed sleeping bags to help those sleeping out on the streets this Christmas and winter time.

“Over 100 people are sleeping out across the city on any given night in the freezing cold and rain.

“The public have been great in getting behind our events and thank you again to everyone for their continued support.”

Anyone who is willing to donate can support the fundraising drive by clicking on this link.

People who want to take part and get a sponsorship card to help raise funds from within their company, school or community can get in touch by calling FOH head office on 01-8644990

For more information on how you can get involved and help make a difference to the lives of those less fortunate out on our streets this Christmas.

Members of the public can also email the FOH team at [email protected]

