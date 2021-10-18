Charging your mobile in 20 minutes will be the most normal in 2022

Mobile phone charging has improved dramatically in recent years. And it is that while until recently charging the phone in an hour seemed somewhat surprising, in just a couple of years the advance in charging techniques, especially in Chinese Android phones, has been incredible. Something that has allowed us to see mobiles that are loaded in 35 minutes in the mid-range, and others in less than 20 minutes in the high range. And the latter is something that will be even more common in 2022. If we stick to the different information that we are learning these days. And it is that there are already several manufacturers that have fast charges of 100W or more power.

Realme, the last to jump on the bandwagon

A few days ago we learned from an interview that the brand will have ultra-fast charging mobiles in 2022. Specifically with a charging power of up to 125W. This means that these phones can be fully charged in just 20 minutes, and they can have 33% battery in just 3 minutes, something simply incredible. Therefore, it is to be expected that it is increasingly common to have a mobile that charges in 20 minutes or just 35, as many mid-range mobiles already do. The main drivers of these fast charging technologies are four Chinese manufacturers, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Realme.

Therefore, if you are thinking of getting a high-end mobile in 2022, keep this aspect in mind, because it can become a key when choosing a new phone. On the other hand, we have traditional manufacturers, such as Samsung and Apple, who have not made much progress in this regard. The latter do not offer more than 27W of power in its most advanced mobile, while Samsung does not exceed 25W. It is somewhat understandable in a way, since it must be remembered that Samsung already had serious problems with the performance and safety of charging the batteries, with those fateful Galaxy Note 7.

For this reason, it is possible to understand the slowness with which they are facing this race that Chinese manufacturers are leading in a comfortable way, also without notable episodes of safety problems related to these fast charges. So everything points to fast mobile charging reaching a new high in 2022.

>