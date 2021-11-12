Charge smartphones in just 20 minutes? The future of the charger market

Although smartphones are part of our day to day, putting all their functions at our service, it seems that we are slaves of another device: the charger. Forgetting the charger when we go out for an extended period can be a real tragedy. Also, at a time when technology advances are manifold, we still have to wait for long charging times. However, the CEO of the charger company Anker says that the future aims to charge smartphones in 20 minutes.

A statement that offers much hope in a market whose advances are not as publicized as in other branches.

Is it possible to charge smartphones in 20 minutes?

Chargers represent the possibility of staying active in our tasks from the computer or smartphone. In that sense, it is one of those elements that we should never forget when leaving home. However, we continue to suffer from very long loading times at a time where immediacy is the main premise. Despite this, it is noteworthy that this area has made significant progress in the power of chargers. In that sense, 10 years ago they were barely 5 watts and at the moment we can find brands with up to 40 and 60 watts.

Watt is a measurement that you use to represent electrical power and it also indicates how fast electrical energy is transformed. In that sense, we have signs that these devices have come a long way. Additionally, according to what was raised by Steven Yang, CEO of Anker, there are brands working on 120-watt chargers that will reduce charging times to only 20 minutes.

Likewise, Yang talks about how this market is targeting a model where users need a single charger. In this sense, the future of chargers is not only oriented to faster charges with increasing watts, but also to multi-port equipment to connect different devices. Charging smartphones or laptops in 20 minutes is the dream of any user who concentrates all his tasks on them. The good news is that they are closer than we think and in the near future we may have them.