Changing the Bitcoin code would reduce energy consumption by 99%

Today, Bitcoin mining consumes as much energy after a year as all of Argentina. The growing popularity of this cryptocurrency is helping to reinvigorate fossil fuel companies in the United States, where the Mining of these assets is carried out with these hydrocarbons, thus generating a high ecological footprint.

An environmental campaign invites Bitcoin to change its mining process to reduce its energy consumption

However, according to a campaign launched this week by environmental groups, a simple change to the cryptocurrency code could significantly reduce the environmental impact of mining it.

The campaign “Change the code not the climate”, or “Change the code and not the climate” is backed by Greenpeace and other environmental groups. Your goal is achieve a change in Bitcoin mining to reduce the very high emissions carbon from the process.

The software code used by the Bitcoin serves to ensure that the miner has completed the complex cryptographic puzzle required for the mined Bitcoin to be officially registered. Completing that process requires a massive use of energy to validate and secure transactions with this cryptocurrency.

Etherium, Bitcoin’s competitor cryptocurrency, is working to modify its code and reduce energy use by up to 99%. The promoters of this campaign invite Bitcoin to follow in their footsteps and come up with a mining formula that does not require such an intensive use of energy.

In the last year, China has gone from being the great world power in cryptocurrency mining to eradicating the activity in the country. The relay has been taken by the United States, where they mine using mainly natural gas and other fossil fuels. The Asian country, however, largely used hydraulic energy and other renewables to complete the process.

Although there are also some farms in America that use clean energy, the truth is that these are still minority cases. For the promoters of the campaign, the use of renewables is somewhat anecdotal. What is truly relevant, they maintain, would be to change the encryption code so that so much energy expenditure is not necessary.

The campaign has purchased advertising space in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Marketwatch, Politico, Facebook and other publications. Its purpose is convince and pressure the big investors in the sector to bring about change in the mining industry.

