Changing PCs will be easier with the new Windows 11 backup

The Microsoft team showed some details of the new backup and restore system that Windows 11 will have.

The idea is that users can switch PCs without having to deal with the process of reinstalling their favorite apps, files, settings and other important data.

New Windows 11 Backup and Restore

Last year, the Microsoft team mentioned that they would implement a new system to make the transition to a new PC easier. The idea is that users can easily restore the apps they used on the old PC to the new PC.

A process that would be automatic and would not require users to take any extra action. And now, Microsoft is showing a preview of that system that includes additional backup and restore capabilities.

As you see in the image, Microsoft will back up all relevant information to the cloud, such as folders with files, photos and documents saved on OneDrive, installed and pinned apps, Windows settings and preferences, and data such as credentials. WiFi and other passwords.

How the new Windows 11 backup will work

In the case of files, they will be automatically saved in our OneDrive account, and on the rest of the items that we mentioned, the backup will work as a “reminder mode”.

That is to say, you will not have to establish those settings again, or install the apps manually, since Windows will execute those changes automatically on your new PC.

For example, if you’ve pinned apps to the taskbar on your old PC, you’ll see this dynamic reflected on your new PC as well. Or in case your current PC doesn’t work correctly, and you want to install everything from scratch, this new backup and restore system will also work for you.

A new system that will make changing PC a less tedious process and you will be able to use Windows without wasting time configuring it again. At the moment, it is not available in the stable version of Windows 11, so we will have to wait for future updates.