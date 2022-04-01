Changes to the Your Phone app to better integrate with Windows 11

Microsoft has decided that it is time to update Your telephoneits application with more than three years old, which facilitates access to the resources available on Android mobiles, whether they are hosted photos, incoming SMS messages, and more, directly from Windows computers.

During these three years, the application has been receiving numerous features, such as the practical possibility of answering and making phone calls directly from the computer under Windows, receiving and filtering notifications, among others.



From now on it will be called Mobile Link

The application now opens a new stage under the name of Mobile Linkand the companion mobile app is renamed Your Phone Companion to Link to Windows for all Android device users.

But it’s not just a simple name change, as the visual appearance now begins to be more in keeping with the visual style of Windows 11, including rounded corners, new illustrations and updated iconography.

In this regard, they point out that:

In our journey to make it easier for customers to access the content that matters to them, we saw a great opportunity with the recent release of Windows 11 to update the design of the app as well. We’ve carefully updated our controls, color palette, and overall look and feel to deliver a native app experience on the new Windows 11 operating system

But within the experience, access to notifications is also improved, the new tabbed browsing method arrives, as well as improvements that facilitate configuration, including configuration on a new PC with Windows 11 through a QR code.

And although it has had a deeper integration with Surface Duo devices and Samsung mobiles compared to other Android mobiles, Honor models such as HONOR Magic V, Magic 4 series and Magic 3 series are added to the list of fully compatible mobiles, thanks to an agreement with Honor, and with the promise of expanding the list of compatible phones over time.

And as always…

The journey doesn’t stop here, we’ll continue to bring more cross-device experiences to Windows through Link to Phone.

More information: Microsoft