Changes: iPlace becomes Apple Authorized Entreprise Reseller

A iPlace became a Apple Authorized Enterprise Reseller to be able to meet the demands of companies with greater specialization. It is worth remembering that she is already the biggest Apple Premium Reseller not only in Europe, but also in Latin America. Wagner Alledo is the reseller’s general director and commented on the news:

We offer the expertise of iPlace with the quality of Apple products, which means that, with highly qualified professionals and predefined processes, we provide companies with a complete experience, faster, cheaper and safer.

In general, the company’s strategy aims to go beyond the provision of devices to enhance the corporate experience with apple items. In this sense, it will also take care of registering products in Apple Business Manager, in addition to providing MDM solutions for other companies.

With this new step taken, iPlace consolidated itself as the “only company able to offer all the necessary solutions for the adoption of Apple products in companies in Europe”. In this way, it now offers 15 types of services aimed at the sector of the most varied categories, including health, financial, technology and civil construction.