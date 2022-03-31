MobileAndroidiphone

Changes in voice messages made by Whatsapp

By: Brian Adam

Whatsapp has given a lot of priority to voice messages, so much so that most of the new features introduced in recent months are related to audio on the platform.

In the image above it is possible to see everything you have done in a short time, transforming WhatsApp into a better option when it comes to recording, sending and receiving messages.

In a short time it has introduced updates that include features such as the ability to pause and resume voice message recordings, waveform display, playback outside of chat, and draft preview before sending.

We can’t forget the fast playback on forwarded voice messages either, messages that are part of the seven billion voice messages sent on average every day.

The playback function outside the chat allows you to listen to the voice messages outside the chat, so we can listen while doing other tasks or responding to different chats. It is important to note that the active voice message will not run in the background if we close WhatsApp or switch to a different application.

WhatsApp also added the ability to pause and resume voice messages, or even restart our recording in case we’ve been interrupted. It was rolled out to some users on iPhone in January, but Android users can already enjoy the theme in beta (most of them).

Regarding the visualization of waveforms, beta testers on Android and iOS have been able to test it during the last months. It’s just an aesthetic thing, nothing very useful.

WhatsApp will launch all these new voice message features for all users in the coming weeks, although many of you probably already have one or another.

