Changes in temporary WhatsApp messages, and you’re going to love them

More and more people are using temporary messages on WhatsApp, since their usefulness is quite high because they can be deleted at the time you want. Of course, the function is not perfect in the messaging application and, therefore, the corresponding measures are being taken to make it much better. One of the flaws that this option had was that, surprisingly, something that was used to have high privacy did not offer it when it comes to the images and videos that are shared. The reason that exists to say this is that the mentioned contents can be seen without problems in the phone gallery. And, obviously, this is not something that is exactly optimal. Fortunately, this is something that will change. WhatsApp works so that this is the case and, therefore, in the test version of the messaging application, it has included a correction in its latest version that prevents this from being done. Therefore, access from the gallery is restricted and, in this way, privacy is increased for as long as the message is active. Excellent news, since the current behavior did not make much sense beyond technical problems that could exist to offer what is now possible. Everything is achieved in a simple way The reason for saying this is that once a chat is activated so that temporary messages can be used in it, the application generates a message in which it is warned that from that moment the associated multimedia contents were not accessible from the gallery. Therefore, there is not much to configure, since the new behavior will be the one that is activated by default. An important detail to comment on is that this new option is available in the trial versions that WhatsApp has for the iOS and Android operating systems (at the moment nothing for the computer clients and, much less, for the web). Another novelty: drawing tools This is another new option that is being tested in the application, but in this case exclusively in its own for the iPhone (the specific one for Android will arrive a little later). Among the new options that appear are three new pencils that allow you to work with different thicknesses and, in addition, the blurring options will have their own space in the application interface. With these possibilities, apart from increasing the choices that WhatsApp has to draw, access by the user is also improved, since everything we are discussing is more accessible in the part of the ribbons that are common in the upper and lower areas. bottom of the screen. >