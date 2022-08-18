Changes are coming to Google’s search engine, adding even more weight to original content

It is not the first time that Google has made a radical change in its algorithm, surely you have already heard of Google Panda, in 2011, which left millions of webmasters dry, or Google Penguin.

The fact is that another one is , surely not so radical, but very important to improve the quality of search results.

Google presents it with the phrase “More content by people, for people”, and wants to avoid showing well-positioned pages of link aggregators, or with titles made for easy clicking (the famous clickbait).

Next Monday the change between English-speaking users around the world will begin to apply, leaving the rest of the languages ​​for later.

The main objective is to tackle clickbait and improve the relevance of the results, and for this it will identify original and authentic reviews, lowering the priority of recycled content.

Google says:

[…] we want to make it easier for people to find useful content created specifically by and for people […] We will penalize non-original and low-quality content, primarily online educational materials, entertainment, shopping, and technology-related content.

The change will take place in two phases. In the first they go for clickbait, while in the second they will promote high-quality original reviews. This second phase will be applied in the coming weeks.

This is bad news for portals like Reddit, or for sites like softonic and company, although over time they have been losing a lot of visibility thanks to the that have been made in the Google search .