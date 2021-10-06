Change your Twitch password, because gigabytes and gigabytes of data have been leaked

Twitch.tv has just suffered another misfortune, in this case one that can greatly affect the future of the platform.

According to VGC, all code on the website has been leaked, as well as internal documents. There has been a total of 125 Gigs of data, available on 4chan in torrent files.

Twitch has not provided details on the subject to help us know if user data is also in the files, but just in case, change the password, even if they promise that it is encrypted.

A few hours ago an anonymous user published a torrent with all the code, as well as several confidential documents from Twitch. There are quotes from employees saying that Twitch is already aware of the problem and that they are working on some kind of solution (it is still a good idea to do it now opensource).

Comments history, some 2019 payment reports to content creators, source code for apps, desktop and console program, some internal tools from Amazon services, and a tool used by Twitch have also been leaked. to improve security.

On twitter indicate that There are also encrypted passwords, although that is something that Have I Been Pwned will notify us in due course (when the files are publicly available).

Among the documents it is seen that they have a Steam competitor called “Vapor”, with a chat called “Vaporworld”, which will be integrated with the Twitch broadcasts. Apparently, Vaperworld has virtual reality built in, with emoticons and 3D maps, but there are few details on the subject.

It is important now to change your Twitch password and enable 2-factor authentication as an additional security measure. If the password is also used in other services, change it, to avoid collateral problems.

Over the next few hours (or days) you will see more details about what has been leaked and what has not.