Change the WiFi password, but don’t forget to change the router password too

Changing the password that comes by default in the WiFi of our router is an action that we must complete if we do not want to have security problems at some point. However, this same thing comes to us that we do not have to forget about modify the password of the router itself which comes by default for the computer.

There are many users who focus on only changing the WiFi password. But, it is not the only password that we must take into account to keep the network safe home internet. For this reason, you have to modify the router's. In this way, we will not leave this access path open to the connection that we have. Although it is quite common to keep the comes from factoryIt is a somewhat serious error in which we must not fall. Therefore, it is more than necessary to change it and put another one that is strong, otherwise we will not be protecting the network properly. And we must do the same with the wifi password.

Usually for access device settings we use keys of the type 1234, admin123 and the like. Although, in other cases, it may be different. Also, if you changed it at the time, it is recommended that it be updated from time to time. And remember that the passwords you choose to enter must be unique and totally random.

In any case, we will be able to know which it is because we can find it on the device label itself. Within the configuration, which we can access by putting 192.168.1.1 in the browser, we can quickly change it by finding the router administration section. However, the tabs and options will have another name depending on the device model we have.

Check the encryption it uses

In addition to changing the password that comes by default in the WiFi network and in the router, it is important to take into account the encryption we use. To do this, we will have to re-enter the equipment configuration as we have mentioned before. Once we are inside its menu, we will have to go to the Wi-Fi section and see the type of encryption you have. . If you can’t find this option, go to the router’s advanced options and search method or security mode.

As a recommendation, it is necessary that you avoid those that are outdated. For example, if you’re using WEP or WPA, you’d better forget about them forever. From this very moment, it will be better configure the network with WPA-2 or WPA-3. Basically, because they are the most recent ciphers. Therefore, these two options will be the ones that will truly protect your wireless connection and, above all, with which we can prevent unwanted intruders from entering our network.