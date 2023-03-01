Change mobile without changing the physical SIM, the new from Google: MWC23

Google has unveiled several new features during MWC23, and one of them concerns a new transfer feature for Android phones later this year. This novelty will allow users to transfer their mobile plan to a new device without having to change the physical SIM card.

The new eSIM transfer feature will be compatible with the global GSMA standard. The company announced that Deutsche Telekom will be the first operator to receive support for this feature. However, Google did not confirm the exact release date of the new feature.

At MWC, Google also introduced new features for Android and Wear OS. In addition to the new eSIM feature, the company announced that Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro will support digital car keys, while OPPO Find N2 Flip and OnePlus 11 will receive Nearby Share functionality. Other features for phones from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo and Xiaomi were also introduced.

New features introduced include the Google Keep notes widget for the home screen, new shortcut options for creating notes and to-do lists from the watch face, improved audio, and new emoji packs . Lastly, Google announced improvements to the noise canceling feature of Google Meet on mobile devices.