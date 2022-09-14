Champions League 2022/23: find out where to watch the week’s games on TV and online [13/09/22]

This Tuesday (13), the second round of the 2022-23 UEFA Group Stage begins. There will be 16 scheduled for the period, all with full and live broadcasts for Europe. For the country, the exhibition rights belong to SBT and Warner Bros. Discovery. Want to know where to watch each match on TV or the internet? TechSmart details this information for you below.

broadcast schedule [13-14/09/22]





September 13, 2022 1:45 pm – Sporting v Tottenham – TNT and HBO Max

1:45 pm – Viktoria Plzen vs Inter Milan – Space and HBO Max

16:00 – Bayern Munich vs Barcelona – SBT, TNT and HBO Max

16:00 – Bayer Leverkusen vs Atletico Madrid – Space and HBO Max

16:00 – Porto x Club Brugge – HBO Max

4pm – Liverpool v Ajax – HBO Max

4pm – Marseille vs Frankfurt – HBO Max

There will be seven games shown this Tuesday (13). Four of them shown on television. At 1:45 pm, TNT shows Sporting v Tottenham, while Space shows Viktoria Plzen v Inter Milan. - Advertisement - At 4 pm, it is the turn of SBT and TNT to show Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, ​​on open and closed TV, respectively. At the same time, Space will have the duel between Bayer Leverkusen vs Atletico Madrid. In addition to those that will be broadcast on TV, HBO Max will also have three other clashes exclusively on the internet, at 4 pm. Highlight for Liverpool v Ajax. Tesla wants to increase production in Europe. How will do?

September 14, 2022 1:45 pm – Milan v Dinamo Zagreb – TNT and HBO Max

1:45 pm – Shakhtar vs Celtic – Space and HBO Max

16:00 – M. Haifa x PSG – TNT and HBO Max

16:00 – Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund – Space and HBO Max

4pm – Chelsea v RB Salzburg – HBO Max

16:00 – Copenhagen v Sevilla – HBO Max

16:00 – Juventus vs Benfica – HBO Max

4pm – Real Madrid v RB Leipzig – HBO Max

4pm – Rangers v Napoli – HBO Max

On Wednesday (14), there will be no open television in the Champions League. TNT will show Milan v Dinamo Zagreb at 1:45 pm and Maccabi Haifa v PSG at 4 pm. In turn, Space will feature Shakhtar x Celtic and Manchester City x Borussia Dortmund, at 1:45 pm and 4:00 pm, respectively. At the later time, HBO Mac will have a total of five exclusive matches. Among them are Chelsea v RB Salzburg, Juventus v Benfica and Real Madrid v RB Leipzig. - Advertisement - What channel or platform will you be viewing this week’s Champions League games through? Tell us!

