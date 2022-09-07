Champions League 2022/23: find out where to watch the week’s games on TV and online [06/09/22]

This week, the 2022/23 UEFA group stage begins, with a series of matches spread over two days. And as has been happening for a few years in Europe, all will be shown on TV or over the internet for the country. Until the 2023/24 season, broadcasting rights are divided between SBT – for open TV – and TNT Sports – for closed TV, through TNT and Space channels, and in streaming, through HBO Max. Want to know where to check each match of the European tournament in these coming days? We detail it for you below.

broadcast schedule [06-07/09/22]





September 6, 2022 1:45 pm – Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea – TNT and HBO Max

1:45 pm – Borussia Dortmund vs FC Copenhagen – Space and HBO Max

16h00 – PSG vs Juventus – SBT, TNT and HBO Max

16h00 – Sevilla v Manchester City – Space and HBO Max

4pm – Celtic v Real Madrid – HBO Max

4pm – RB Salzburg vs Milan – HBO Max

16:00 – Benfica vs M. Haifa – HBO Max

16h00 – RB Leipzig vs Shakhtar – HBO Max

This Tuesday (6), four games will be shown directly to television. At 1:45 pm, Dinamo Zagreb hosts Chelsea, broadcast on TNT. In Space, Borussia Dortmund will face Copenhagen at home. Later, at 4 pm, it's time for the giants' duel between PSG and Juventus. The confrontation will be shown by SBT, for open TV, and by TNT, in closed. At the same time, Sevilla face Manchester City, with Space on display. All matches will be broadcast live on HBO Max, via streaming, with the TNT Sports team. The highlights of the platform for this Tuesday are the clashes between Celtic x Real Madrid and RB Salzburg x Milan, which will be exclusively on the service. The game chosen by Silvio Santos' broadcaster can also be checked for free on the internet, through its official website.

September 7, 2022 1:45 pm – Ajax vs Rangers – TNT and HBO Max

1:45 pm – Frankfurt x Sporting – Space and HBO Max

16:00 – Barcelona v Viktoria Plzen – TNT and HBO Max

16h00 – Napoli v Liverpool – Space and HBO Max

16:00 – Inter Milan v Bayern Munich – HBO Max

16:00 – Atletico Madrid vs Porto – HBO Max

4pm – Brugge vs Bayer Leverkusen – HBO Max

4pm – Tottenham v Marseille – HBO Max

For Wednesday (7), again each Warner Bros. Discovery will have two duels each throughout the day. TNT will show Ajax v Rangers (1:45 pm) and Barcelona v Viktoria Plzen (4:00 pm), while Space will broadcast Frankfurt v Sporting (1:45 pm) and Napoli v Liverpool (4:00 pm). HBO Max will have the live signal of all games. Among the four that will have exclusivity on streaming, the main ones will be the clashes between Inter Milan x Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid x Porto. - Advertisement - So, do you intend to see which Champions League games this week and through which channels or platforms? Join us!

