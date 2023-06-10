Champions League 2022/23: find out where to watch the grand final on TV and online

- Advertisement -

The UEFA Champions League will know another champion soon. The 2022/23 season final will take place this Saturday (10), at 4 pm, in Istanbul, Turkey. The big decision will be broadcast live in Europe. The duel between Manchester City and Inter Milan could result in an unprecedented champion, if the English team led by Pep Guardiola wins, or in the fourth triumph, if the Italian club is the winner. Do you want to know where to follow the game on TV and on the internet? TechSmart informs you in detail.

open TV

On open TV, the rights to broadcast the European tournament are exclusive to SBT, which this time will not have a full team. in loco. Only reporters João Venturi and André Galvão will speak directly from the stadium. In Europe, the narration will be in charge of Téo José, who will be alongside the commentators Mauro Beting and Nadine Basttos (arbitration). The broadcaster will also have Maurício Noriega as a special guest. iPhone 14 Pro: A leak shows the color purple Work will open at 3 pm on SBT, with a one-hour pre-game, until the ball rolls in Istanbul.

Closed TV

Already on closed TV, Warner Bros. Discovery has exclusivity on all competition games. Throughout the season, she aired several matches on her channels, TNT and Space. For the final, TNT will host the broadcast, with special content starting shortly after 8 am this Saturday (10). The company will broadcast with a full team at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium. The narration will be by André Henning, who will go to his 14th Champions League decision. The comments will be in charge of Vitor Sergio Rodrigues and Bruno Formiga. The microphone team will also have reports from four international correspondents – Arthur Quezada, Marcelo Bechler, Clara Albuquerque and Fred Caldeira – and special guests: former players Alex and Adriano Imperador. - Advertisement -

streaming

In closed streaming, TNT Sports will have the live signal available to HBO Max subscribers. Warner’s platform will make a 30-hour pre-game, with special content that will precede this year’s Champions League grand final. The app download link can be found on the card below the text. SBT will also show the final of the tournament on its official website. The player of Silvio Santos’ station on the web, as well as open TV, is freely accessible throughout Europe. So, do you intend to watch the 2022/23 Champions League final on which broadcaster or platform? Tell us!

