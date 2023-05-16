Champions League 2022/23: find out where to watch the games of the week on TV and online [16/05/23]

Another round week of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League has begun. This time, the matches are valid for the return of the semifinals of the European tournament, with all of them being shown to Europe. Broadcasting rights in the national territory belong to SBT, on open TV, and Warner Bros. Discovery, on closed TV and paid streaming. TechSmart shows you which broadcaster or platform to follow the games on.

broadcast schedule [09-10/05/23]

May 16th 4pm – Inter Milan vs Milan – SBT, TNT and HBO Max After a 2-0 victory in the first leg, Inter Milan will now be the host of the second Italian classic this Tuesday (16), at 4 pm, at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium to decide a place in the grand final of the League of Champions Champions. Europeians will be able to follow all bids on SBT, on open TV, and on TNT, on pay television. Silvio Santos’ broadcaster also shows the duel for free on the internet through its official website, while Warner makes the signal available to HBO Max subscribers. Learn why you can’t send or receive WhatsApp messages on your cell phone

may 17 4pm – Manchester City v Real Madrid – TNT and HBO Max On Wednesday (17th), also at 4 pm, it is Manchester City’s turn to receive Real Madrid in their stadium, still in search of their unprecedented title. In turn, the meringues will need to win away from home, after being tied 1-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu. For all of Europe, TNT Sports will show the game exclusively, either on the TNT channel, on pay TV, or on the HBO Max platform, in closed streaming. - Advertisement - So, which channel or platform do you intend to watch the UEFA Champions League matches of the week through? Tell us!

